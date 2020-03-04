Lia Kim reveals the original choreography for MAMAMOO's 'HIP' was rejected, performs the original version on 'Radio Star'

Choreographer and dancer Lia Kim is definitely well known in the K-pop sphere for her excellent choreography skills, but MAMAMOO's label was not happy with her first draft for the group's song "HIP".

Lia stated that she originally toned down the moves so that MAMAMOO could focus on their vocals. However, the CEO of RBW told her that he "really didn't like the choreography" because it was too laid back! Lia then said she went back and revised the dance to be incredibly intense and was surprised that MAMAMOO kept all her choreography suggestions. The group even went on to thank her for the choreography because they got to wear headset microphones for the first time!

Check out the clip above! What do you think of Lia Kim's performance of "HIP"?