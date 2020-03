Netizens are obsessed with P.O's adorable elementary school photos.

His childhood photos became a popular subject and eventually made headlines after being revealed in a community forum post. It looks like P.O's charm and mischievous smile has been present since his childhood days!

Fans have been commenting:

"P.O was so cute as a child."

"I have nothing to say but that these are adorable."

"He was charming back then and still is today."

Check out P.O's childhood photos below!