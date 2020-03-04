18

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Hong Suk Chun and Seo Jang Hoon lower the rent on their buildings due to Coronavirus outbreak's effect on local businesses

Hong Suk Chun and Seo Jang Hoon have become the next celebrities after Rain and Kim Tae Hee to lower the rent on their buildings in order to help small business owners who are suffering due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Hong Suk Chun has lowered the rent on his building in Gyeongnidan, Itaewon and he participated in a campaign to revive the city after the area became gentrified, which raised rental prices and pushed out small business owners and self-employed workers to the outskirts of the city.

Seo Jang Hoon has also recently lowered rent by 10% for two months on the buildings he owns in Seocho, Dongjak, and Mapo city. 

alexS56 pts 60 minutes ago 0
60 minutes ago

I think I read somewhere that this was started by Seo Jang Hoon? I might be wrong, don't quote me on that. But it is the right thing to do considering that the majority of businesses are renting.

vanessa-expedita244 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

The right thing to do.

