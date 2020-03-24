Park Saeroi turns into a refreshing skincare guru in 'TirTir' spring promo cuts + making film

Park Saeroi of 'Itaewon Class' has turned into a refreshing skincare guru, complete with a charming smile and pastel colored sweaters!

In light of the upcoming spring/summer season, beauty and skincare brand 'TirTir' has revealed a new set of promo cuts featuring actor Park Seo Joon and 'TirTir's trademark products, as well as a making film from the actor's most recent photoshoot.

Park Seo Joon has been active as 'TirTir's endorsement model since spring of last year, garnering attention for his natural, unblemished skin. Check out his spring photoshoot making film above, and some of his main promo cuts below!

