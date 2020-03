Girl group Favorite is returning and their latest comeback is bound to be an absolute banger.

In the teaser for "LIE," the members are coming back with a fiercer concept and a Latin inspired trap hall beat that is bound to get listeners grooving to the beat. This release marks Favorite's first comeback in a year since 'Loca' in January of last year.



The MV will be released on March 11 at 12 pm KST. Stay tuned for more on Favorite's 'LIE' comeback.



Check out the MV teaser above!