55

13

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Jay Park savagely responds on Twitter when asked about his scuffle with Brian Ortega

AKP STAFF

Jay Park was recently involved in a scuffle that resulted in him getting slapped by UFC fighter Brian Ortega during 'UFC 248'. 

However, Jay Park slapped back on social media.

When asked about whether or not he would be suing Brian Ortega on Twitter, Jay Park had a short but blistering response that stated: "Nah i dont sue ppl who have less than i do [sic]."

A savage response by Jay. 

Jay Park will also be present on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show on Monday as well. You can tune in on the ESPN MMA Youtube Channel at 1 pm EST.

  1. Jay Park
30 19,264 Share 81% Upvoted

18

Dalee23 pts 45 minutes ago 0
45 minutes ago

Some of these comments are so stupid, like he should be more humble etc what?!?!?. Did your parents drop you or something? Someone just slapped him for no reason, why does he need to be humble to a prick like that?

Share

2

claral597 pts 38 minutes ago 1
38 minutes ago

Savagely??? Lololololol

Did he slap him with a bat?

Allkpop you kill me...

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Jeon So Mi
Jeon So Mi reveals her thoughts on public dating
2 hours ago   12   16,838
B.I
B.I drops 2nd demo with emotional lyrics
8 hours ago   49   31,625
B.I
B.I drops 2nd demo with emotional lyrics
8 hours ago   49   31,625
Jeon So Mi
Jeon So Mi reveals her thoughts on public dating
2 hours ago   12   16,838

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND