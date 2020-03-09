Jay Park savagely responds on Twitter when asked about his scuffle with Brian Ortega

Jay Park was recently involved in a scuffle that resulted in him getting slapped by UFC fighter Brian Ortega during 'UFC 248'.

However, Jay Park slapped back on social media.





When asked about whether or not he would be suing Brian Ortega on Twitter, Jay Park had a short but blistering response that stated: "Nah i dont sue ppl who have less than i do [sic]."



Nah i dont sue ppl who have less than i do https://t.co/HlwnBIffgj — JAY BUM PARK (@JAYBUMAOM) March 8, 2020

A savage response by Jay.

Jay Park will also be present on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show on Monday as well. You can tune in on the ESPN MMA Youtube Channel at 1 pm EST.

