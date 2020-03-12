Red Velvet's Joy wears Michael Kors jewelry for 'ELLE Korea'

Red Velvet's Joy is featured in the latest issue of 'ELLE Korea'.
Joy modeled jewelry by Michael Kors for the photo shoot, taking on a feminine style in lace and flowers. The Red Velvet member wears the gold jewelry and watches with pearl accents with a blue, floral pattern dress and a white, lacy top.
Check out Joy's photos for 'ELLE Korea' below!
