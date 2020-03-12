7

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

Red Velvet's Joy wears Michael Kors jewelry for 'ELLE Korea'

AKP STAFF

Red Velvet's Joy is featured in the latest issue of 'ELLE Korea'.

Joy modeled jewelry by Michael Kors for the photo shoot, taking on a feminine style in lace and flowers. The Red Velvet member wears the gold jewelry and watches with pearl accents with a blue, floral pattern dress and a white, lacy top.

Check out Joy's photos for 'ELLE Korea' below!

  1. Red Velvet
  2. Joy
  3. ELLE
0 479 Share 78% Upvoted
ITZY
ITZY drops "Wannabe" performance special clip
24 minutes ago   0   25

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND