Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

LOONA win #1 + Performances from March 12th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's episode, Dongkiz return with "Lupin", Pentagon follow up with "Shower of Rain", VICTON made a comeback with "Howling", ITZY came back with "Wannabe", Bursters returned with "Colors", Favorite made a comeback with "LIE", Dustin debuted with "Burn", AleXa returned with "Do or Die", Lee Woo made his comeback with "Memories", and BLACK6IX made a comeback with "Call My Name".    

As for the winners, LOONA and MCND were the nominees, but it was LOONA who took the win with "So What". Congrats to LOONA on their first ever music show win! 


Other artists who performed include Lee Ye JoonPark Sung Jun and Kim Young MinKiaraSpectrumELRISDKB3YEMCNDApril's Naeun and JinsolYeziLOONA, and Bizzy. 


Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

DEBUT: Dustin


==

COMEBACK: Dongkiz


==

FOLLOW-UP: Pentagon


==
COMEBACK: Lee Woo


==

COMEBACK: VICTON


==

COMEBACK: ITZY


==

COMEBACK: Bursters


==

COMEBACK: Favorite


==

COMEBACK: AleXa


==

COMEBACK: BLACK6IX


===

Lee Ye Joon


==

Park Sung Jun and Kim Young Min


==

Kiara


==

Spectrum


==

ELRIS


==

DKB


==

3YE


==

MCND


==

April's Naeun & Jinsol


==

Yezi


==

LOONA


==

Bizzy


===

bartkun4,820 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

LOONA with gamblers move got a win in last day of promotions!

0

equalkpop33 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

Despite of Pandemic this girls are so hard working and brave. I hope they stays healthy.



