BTS win #1 + Performances from March 6th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On today's episode, CRAXY debuted with "Aria", NCT 127 returned with "Kick It", Yezi came back with "Home", ELRIS made a comeback with "Jackpot", and Lee Ye Joon came back with "Crazy Excuse".



As for the nominees, BTS and Zico were up against each other with "ON" and "Any Song", but it was BTS's "ON" that took the win. Congratulations to BTS!

There were also performances by Yoon San Ha, BTS, Dream Catcher, Spectrum, Ahn Ye Eun, MCND, 3YE, Pentagon, Cherry Bullet, LOONA, Rocket Punch, Kiara, DKB, and About U.



Check out the performances below!



