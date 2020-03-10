BTS reveal making of 'Black Swan' MV

BTS have revealed the making of their music video for "Black Swan".



The above 'MV shooting sketch' gives ARMY an inside look at what went on during filming, and the BTS members themselves comment on their scenes. "Black Swan" was promoted alongside the group's title track "ON" from their latest album 'Map of the Soul: 7'.



Check out the making of BTS' "Black Swan" MV above, and make sure to turn on the English captions!



