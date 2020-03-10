Actress Han Ye Seul has revealed a house tour video for fans!
In the latest video on her personal YouTube channel 'Han Ye Seul is', the actress invited viewers over to her apartment. She explains her interior design choices, decorations, and her preference to 'mix and match' designs. Fans also get an introduction to her plants, art work, dressing room, and more.
Check out Han Ye Seul's house tour above!
Actress Han Ye Seul gives viewers a tour of her home on YouTube channel
