SM Entertainment reveals new CEO and CMO joining the label

SM Entertainment has announced new executives who've joined the label.



On March 10, SM Entertainment revealed newly appointed CEO (chief executive officer) Lee Sung Soo and CMO (chief marketing officer) Tak Young Joon. Mr. Lee has been the head of the agency's music production department since 2005, while Mr. Tak joined SME in 2001 to oversee management operations, including the management and marketing of artists.



This year marks SM Entertainment's 25th anniversary, and with the new executives, the label hopes to strengthen their assets and move forward towards new global advancements.



Stay tuned for updates on SME and artists.