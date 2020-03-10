132

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

SM Entertainment reveals new CEO and CMO joining the label

SM Entertainment has announced new executives who've joined the label.

On March 10, SM Entertainment revealed newly appointed CEO (chief executive officer) Lee Sung Soo and CMO (chief marketing officer) Tak Young Joon. Mr. Lee has been the head of the agency's music production department since 2005, while Mr. Tak joined SME in 2001 to oversee management operations, including the management and marketing of artists.

This year marks SM Entertainment's 25th anniversary, and with the new executives, the label hopes to strengthen their assets and move forward towards new global advancements.

Stay tuned for updates on SME and artists. 

memoxcool817 pts 1 day ago 9
1 day ago

Well, 👍 I HOPE THEY GIVE YOONA her OFFICIAL SOLO DEBUT with an official album/mini-album,

and promo in kpop industry. I hope they give support and promo to ALL their kpop groups.👍

REMEMBER: Experts Artists chosen YOONA as the Most Multitalented & the Most potential snsd member in become the Most successful solo artist. America musician, guitarist, singer, composer and songwriter, K.Parker for J.M (billboard winner, mtv winner, etc awards, and also grammy nominee) said: YOONA is humble, so beautiful and VERY TALENTED artist. American-Chinese music producers chosen YoonA as the most multitalented and best gg member who can become as the most successful solo k-female artist if sm decides to officially become an international soloist with official music videos, official albums and promo. Ppl and Kpop Fans from US chosen Yoona as the most popular snsd member. Yoona is the ONLY snsd member who still has fandom in Russia. Yoona is the most popular and powerful snsd member in china and many countries in world.

.

Yoona is also the Most Awarded SM solo Artist Of All Times (based on legal awards). Yoona is working more than 12 years for sm and they still do not give her solo official debut official (justice for Yoona), she is the most multitalented and the biggest moneymaker member in snsd. Yoona deserved her solo official debut since many years ago. I hope they finally give her official solo debut with a great official album, good promo and a powerful artistic dance/ choreo and rap. she deserves it.

25

ExoLuvieArmy25 pts 1 day ago 7
1 day ago

Please hopefully they start treating their artists equally and nicely especially the girlgroups!! Hope they promote Red velvet and exo more now..red velvet has a huge potential global achievement and hope these new ceos see that and hope they starting treating exo good as well..and wish GG make a comeback too..in conclusion PLEASE TREAT ALL OF THEM NICELY!!!

