BTS drop 'ON' Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima
This is fucking spectacular, no other words for it. I am stunned! With each comeback BTS continue to better themselves, I always expect a lot from them but this is on another level. This is why they are Kings! 👑
1
Best Comeback ever!
It's totally my style!
