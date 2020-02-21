6

BTS drop 'ON' Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima

BTS drop 'ON' Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima

This is fucking spectacular, no other words for it. I am stunned! With each comeback BTS continue to better themselves, I always expect a lot from them but this is on another level. This is why they are Kings! 👑

Best Comeback ever!

It's totally my style!

