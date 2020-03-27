Actor Kim Min Jun takes on lip-synch of brother-in-law G-Dragon's 'Untitled, 2014'

Actor Kim Min Jun took on a lip-synch of his brother-in-law G-Dragon's "Untitled, 2014".



On the March 27th episode of Mnet's 'I Can See Your Voice 7', Kim Min Jun featured as a guest and tried to pick out who was the fake vocalist singing G-Dragon's track. The actor talked about how the Big Bang member would likely respond, saying, "I know his reaction exactly. He'll wait 2 seconds, and if we want a response, he'll say, 'Brother-in-law did that?' He continually shifts his weight from leg to leg."



In related news, Kim Min Jun and G-Dragon's sister, fashion business CEO Kwon Da Mi, tied the knot in October of last year.





Check out Kim Min Jun's lip-synch cover of G-Dragon above and a live performance by G-Dragon below! Do you think he hit the mark?



