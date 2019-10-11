6

Actor Kim Min Joon and G-Dragon's sister Kwon Da Mi officially tie the knot!

Actor Kim Min Joon and G-Dragon's sister Kwon Da Mi have officially tied the knot!

On October 11, Kim Min Joon and fashion business CEO Kwon Da Mi, also known as G-Dragon's sister, walked down the aisle at the Grand Walker Hill Hotel in Seoul. Entertainer Oh Sang Jin hosted the wedding, actor Park Jung Hoon made a congratulatory address, and singer Lee Sun Hee sang the congratulatory song "Meet Him Among Them". 

The private wedding had about 200 guests, and Big Bang's G-Dragon was also spotted at the wedding. 

Congratulations to the couple and their families!

