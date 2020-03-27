GOT7's 'Keep Spinning' tour concert in Bangkok postponed

GOT7's 'Keep Spinning' tour concert in Bangkok has been postponed.



On March 27, JYP Entertainment announced the second postponement notice for the 'Keep Spinning 2020 World Tour' concert in Bangkok, Thailand. The concerts were previously scheduled scheduled for February 15-16 of this year at the Rajamangala National Stadium and then postponed to May 9-10 at the same venue.



However, the May concerts have also been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. The new dates have yet to be scheduled.



In related news, GOT7's upcoming concerts in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia were canceled this past February.



Stay tuned for updates on GOT7's 'Keep Spinning' tour.