30

12

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 days ago

GOT7's 'Keep Spinning' tour concert in Bangkok postponed

AKP STAFF

GOT7's 'Keep Spinning' tour concert in Bangkok has been postponed.

On March 27, JYP Entertainment announced the second postponement notice for the 'Keep Spinning 2020 World Tour' concert in Bangkok, Thailand. The concerts were previously scheduled scheduled for February 15-16 of this year at the Rajamangala National Stadium and then postponed to May 9-10 at the same venue.

However, the May concerts have also been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. The new dates have yet to be scheduled.

In related news, GOT7's upcoming concerts in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia were canceled this past February.

Stay tuned for updates on GOT7's 'Keep Spinning' tour.

  1. GOT7
  2. KEEP SPINNING
2 3,266 Share 71% Upvoted

0

alexandra9304345 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Health and safety is prio 1. Stay safe everyone and take care of yourself and those around you. We are going through some hard times right now but if we stand together we will conquer this and seriously be nice to each other, this is noones fault.

Share

0

jokbal_is_yum3,126 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Sad news for the fans, but better safe than infected.
The live show dominoes just keep falling.... this is a sad time for all music fans.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

[PANN] Idols' Predebut-Debut-Current Visuals
5 hours ago   94   19,896
Jeon So Mi
Jeon So Mi opens up official Facebook page
1 hour ago   0   1,206
[PANN] Idols' Predebut-Debut-Current Visuals
5 hours ago   94   19,896

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND