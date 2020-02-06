1

BLACK6IX reveal preview of 'Nice to Meet You' album tracks

BLACK6IX have revealed a preview of their album tracks on 'Nice to Meet You'.

In the album highlight medley above, fans get a preview of their intro "Thank You", "The Last Romance", their title song "Call My Name", "Really Fun", and "Don't Go Out Late". 'Nice to Meet You' marks the group's first comeback in approximately a year and 4 months, and it's set to drop on February 12 KST.

What do you think of BLACK6IX's 'Nice to Meet You' album preview?

