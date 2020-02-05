Seo Kang Jun & Park Min Young enjoy a snowy day in main poster for 'I'll Find You on a Beautiful Day'

JTBC's upcoming Mon-Tues romance drama 'I'll Find You on a Beautiful Day' has dropped a sentimental main poster starring male lead Seo Kang Jun and female lead Park Min Young!

In the main poster, Seo Kang Jun and Park Min Young enjoy each other's presence on a snowy winter day, standing just outside a small, old-fashioned book shop. In 'I'll Find You on a Beautiful Day', Seo Kang Jun takes on the role of a calm and friendly book shop owner, Eun Seob. Opposite him, Park Min Young plays the lonely woman who returns to her home town after suffering the hardships of city life - Hae Won.

You can also check out a lovely making film from the two stars' poster shoot set, above! 'I'll Find You on a Beautiful Day' premieres this coming February 24 at 9:30 PM KST on JTBC!

