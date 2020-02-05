'Netflix's 'Kingdom' season 2 unveils motion art teaser + main poster ahead of premiere next month

The first ever 'Netflix' original K-drama series, historical zombie thriller 'Kingdom', is finally back with season 2!

Ahead of season 2's full premiere next month on March 13, 'Netflix' has unveiled a frightful new motion teaser as well as season 2's main poster, featuring the complete main cast!

In the motion art teaser, viewers can get their firsthand glimpse of male lead Joo Ji Hoon, female lead Bae Doo Na, as well as both new and old faces returning or joining the survival game against the infected. The teaser ends with the main cast cornered above a historical Joseon-era rooftop, serving as the leeway to 'Kingdom' season 2's main poster setting.

The search for the mysterious secret behind the 'undying' disease of 'Kingdom' season 2 kicks off soon, available in over 190 countries via 'Netflix'!

