Netizens impressed by Kris retaining his Korean speaking & pronunciation, after nearly 6 years

Netizens were impressed to see former EXO member Kris still retaining his Korean speaking and pronunciation skills, 6 years after his departure from the group and Korean entertainment.

As you can see in the clip above, Kris encountered a Korean customer while filming for his ongoing Chinese variety program 'Fourtry'. When the Korean customer hesitated regarding her product exchange issue, Kris quickly switched to Korean, all the while displaying excellent customer service.

Many netizens grew nostalgic as they watched the clip, commenting, "Oh yeah his Korean was always the most natural... who knew he remembered Korean this well even now...", "Wow he didn't forget how to speak Korean? That's interesting", "What the heck he sounds so natural kekekeke", "His tone and pronunciation really sound like a Korean person", "Okay that is the best Korean I've ever heard from a foreign idol kekekeke", "OMG when I see this guy come up once in a while I still think of 'Chicken is not my style' kekekeke", "Wait is it me or is he almost better at Korean now than he was in EXO kekekeke", and more.