TWICE, Seventeen, MONSTA X, Baekhyun, & Jus2 to perform at 'Music Bank World Tour in Dubai'

KBS2's 'Music Bank World Tour' will be heading to Dubai this year, on March 21 at the Dubai Coca-Cola Arena!

Artists confirmed to perform at the upcoming 'Music Bank World Tour in Dubai' include TWICE, Seventeen, MONSTA X, EXO's Baekhyun, and GOT7 unit Jus2. More artists will of course be added to the lineup soon, in order to raise anticipation for all the K-Pop fans in Dubai.



Meanwhile, 'Music Bank's world tour concert series first began in 2001 in Japan, before expanding to countries such as France, Chile, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, etc.

