6

5

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Zico wins #1 + Performances on February 1st 'Show! Music Core'!

AKP STAFF

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, Kim Hee Jin debuted with "I Can't Forget You", Sechskies came back with "All for You", OnlyOneOf made a comeback with "dOra maar", Golden Child came back "Without You", Gavy NJ returned with "I'm in Sinchon", IZ made their comeback with "The Day", and Gift came back with "With Me".

As for the nominees, Red Velvet, BTS, and Zico were up for the win, but it was Zico's "Any Song" that took the trophy. Congratulations to Zico!

Other performers included SF9, ATEEZ, VERIVERY, B.O.Y, DreamNote, ANS, ENOi, and VOISPER.


Check out the performances below!

===
WINNER:


===

DEBUT: Kim Hee Jin


==

COMEBACK: Sechskies


==

COMEBACK: Golden Child


==

COMEBACK: OnlyOneOf


==

COMEBACK: Gavy NJ


==

COMEBACK: IZ


==

COMEBACK: Gift


===

SF9


==

ATEEZ


==

VERIVERY


==

B.O.Y


==

Dream Note


==

ANS


==

ENOi


==

VOISPER


===

  1. Zico
  2. SHOW MUSIC CORE
  3. MUSIC CORE
1 850 Share 55% Upvoted

0

bartkun2,341 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

Congrats Zico!
Happy to see ANS still in line-up, I hope that in next week with Everglow, Loona and GFriend comebacks there still will be some room for Angel N Soul.

Share
BLACK6IX
BLACK6IX tease comeback with 'Nice to Meet You'
19 hours ago   10   1,899
HyunA
HyunA stuns in CF for MLB Korea
18 hours ago   7   2,446

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND