Zico wins #1 + Performances on February 1st 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, Kim Hee Jin debuted with "I Can't Forget You", Sechskies came back with "All for You", OnlyOneOf made a comeback with "dOra maar", Golden Child came back "Without You", Gavy NJ returned with "I'm in Sinchon", IZ made their comeback with "The Day", and Gift came back with "With Me".



As for the nominees, Red Velvet, BTS, and Zico were up for the win, but it was Zico's "Any Song" that took the trophy. Congratulations to Zico!



Other performers included SF9, ATEEZ, VERIVERY, B.O.Y, DreamNote, ANS, ENOi, and VOISPER.



Check out the performances below!



DEBUT: Kim Hee Jin







COMEBACK: Sechskies







COMEBACK: Golden Child







COMEBACK: OnlyOneOf







COMEBACK: Gavy NJ







COMEBACK: IZ







COMEBACK: Gift







SF9







ATEEZ







VERIVERY







B.O.Y







Dream Note







ANS







ENOi







VOISPER







