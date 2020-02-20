11

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

MONSTA X drop performance videos for tracks on English-language album 'All About Luv'

MONSTA X have dropped performance videos for the tracks on their English-language album 'All About Luv'!

MONSTA X already released their English tracks, but fans can now enjoy footage of the group performing as well. The MVs feature the songs "Got My Number", "Middle of the Night", "Who Do U Love" featuring French Montana, "Misbehave", "Beside U" featuring Pitbull, "She's the One", "Someone's Someone", "Love U", "Happy Without Me", "You Can't Hold My Heart", and I.M's version of "Beside U".

As previously reported, the album also includes the group's previously released songs "Who Do You Love?" featuring French Montana, will.i.am's remix of "Who Do You Love?", "Love U" featuring French Montana, "Someone's Someone", and "Middle of the Night".

Watch MONSTA X's 'All About Luv' MVs above and below!

jpopkings-837 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

Their american tour is flopping. Nobody is buying ticket. Another "the next bts" flop 🤭🤭

TaeBreeze777 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

You wrote she’s the one twice 😖😖

