MONSTA X drop tracks on English-language album 'All About Luv'

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X have dropped the tracks on their first ever English-language album 'All About Luv'.

MONSTA X released the official audio of 7 tracks: "Happy Without Me", "Got My Number", "She's the One", "You Can't Hold My Heart", "Misbehave", "Beside U" featuring Pitbull, and "Beside U" (I.M rap version) featuring Pitbull. The album also includes the group's previously released songs "Who Do You Love?" featuring French Montanawill.i.am's remix of "Who Do You Love?", "Love U" featuring French Montana, "Someone's Someone", and "Middle of the Night".

Check out MONSTA X's 'All About Luv' below!


Ewwwww the pronunciation must be cringy

?

