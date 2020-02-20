'M! Countdown' to air BTS comeback special next week

'M! Countdown' has revealed a preview for a BTS comeback special next week!



BTS are set to make a comeback with their album 'Map of the Soul: 7' on February 21, and fans are looking forward to their performances on music shows. Mnet's trailer above reveals a special for BTS is airing on February 27. The trailer shows the group members as they walk down a flight of stairs and the title of their 2013 track "N.O" transforms into "ON", their upcoming title track.



The Big Hit Entertainment group is expected to perform new tracks from 'Map of the Soul: 7' on the special.



Are you excited for BTS' comeback?



