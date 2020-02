NCT 127 have dropped their track teaser video for "Not Alone".



The track teaser video features the NCT 127 members on a computer screen as they give the camera aegyo. "Not Alone" is from NCT 127's upcoming second album 'NeoZone' dropping on March 6 KST.





Check out NCT 127's "Not Alone" track video below, the track teaser video for "Love Song" here, "Elevator" here, "Mad Dog" here, "Pandora's Box" here, and their track videos from yesterday here.