MAMAMOO's Moon Byul reveals making-of teaser for 'Unfamiliar Day' feat. Punch

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has revealed a making-of teaser for "Unfamiliar Day" featuring Punch.



The teaser video follows Moon Byul and Punch in the studio as they record "Unfamiliar Day", and fans get a preview of the MAMAMOO member's upcoming solo album 'Dark Side of the Moon'. As previously reported, fans can expect Moon Byul's album release on February 14 KST and a solo concert this April. The title 'Dark Side of the Moon' suggests that the MAMAMOO member will be returning with something heavier than her previous winter release "Snow".



Stay tuned for updates on Moon Byul's comeback!