iKON have dropped a music video teaser for "Dive"!



The MV mood clip reveals gorgeous shots of each of the members to an audio preview of iKON's upcoming title song "Dive". As previously reported, iKON are making a comeback for the first time ever as 6 members with their upcoming mini album 'I Decide', which drops on February 6 KST.



What do you think of iKON's "Dive" MV mood clip?