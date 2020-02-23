Gaeko drops 2nd music video teaser for upcoming single 'Cold' featuring Heize

4

Gaeko is gearing up to make a solo comeback!

The Dynamic Duo rapper and vocalist released a second music video teaser for his upcoming single "Cold," featuring R&B singer Heize on February 23 KST. In the short clip, a couple seemingly goes back in time, rewinding to a romantic moment shared, raising anticipation as to whether or not the couple is still together. In the background, a gentle acoustic guitar plays, accompanied by Gaeko's smooth vocals.

Meanwhile, "Cold" is the title track on his upcoming solo album 'Gaejaksil,' which is set for relase on February 25 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the music video teaser above!

