Jang Sung Kyu donates 50 million won to coronavirus prevention after distressing conversation with Daegu friend

Jang Sung Kyu has made a major donation in an effort to aid coronavirus prevention.



On February 23 KST, the television personality took to his personal Instagram to reveal that he had donated 50 million won (roughly 41,500 USD) to the Community Chest of Korea, a government-sanctioned welfare charity.



"I made a phone call to a friend in Daegu. Me: How are you? Them: My wife and child have been stuck at home for four days, and I only leave the house to go to work, and we're wearing masks home too just in case. Me: I see. When are we going to see each other? Them: I was going to try seeing you and Jun Kyu this weekend, but it's better to postpone it, right? Me: Forget it. Come to our place. Them: No, if I go, it'd cause public harm. Me: Um...," he wrote in post's caption.



"I couldn't tell him to come anymore. My heart is heavy. Coronavirus has been promoted to a serious security level. Now that I am interested in the virus and watching it and praying, my heart cannot feel at ease," he continued. "I hope my small gesture will be of some help to the citizens of Daegu and the many others who are anxious."



Meanwhile, as of February 23, there are 602 confirmed cases of the virus within South Korea, and five related deaths overall. Celebrities like actress Lee Young Ae, actor Park Seo Joon, actress Kim Go Eun, and singer Hong Jin Young have also made donations toward local prevention and treatment of the virus.

Check out Jang Sung Kyu's Instagram post below.