Posted by danisurst 2 hours ago

Jang Sung Kyu donates 50 million won to coronavirus prevention after distressing conversation with Daegu friend

Jang Sung Kyu has made a major donation in an effort to aid coronavirus prevention.

On February 23 KST, the television personality took to his personal Instagram to reveal that he had donated 50 million won (roughly 41,500 USD) to the Community Chest of Korea, a government-sanctioned welfare charity.

"I made a phone call to a friend in Daegu. Me: How are you? Them: My wife and child have been stuck at home for four days, and I only leave the house to go to work, and we're wearing masks home too just in case. Me: I see. When are we going to see each other? Them: I was going to try seeing you and Jun Kyu this weekend, but it's better to postpone it, right? Me: Forget it. Come to our place. Them: No, if I go, it'd cause public harm. Me: Um...," he wrote in post's caption.

"I couldn't tell him to come anymore. My heart is heavy. Coronavirus has been promoted to a serious security level. Now that I am interested in the virus and watching it and praying, my heart cannot feel at ease," he continued. "I hope my small gesture will be of some help to the citizens of Daegu and the many others who are anxious."

Meanwhile, as of February 23, there are 602 confirmed cases of the virus within South Korea, and five related deaths overall. Celebrities like actress Lee Young Ae, actor Park Seo Joon, actress Kim Go Eun, and singer Hong Jin Young have also made donations toward local prevention and treatment of the virus.

Check out Jang Sung Kyu's Instagram post below.

대구에 있는 친구에게 전화를 걸었다 나: 좀 어때 벗: 아내랑 아이는 나흘째 집에만 있고 나는 일만 하고 집에 오는데 혹시 몰라서 집에서도 마스크 끼고 있어 나: 그렇구나.. 우리 언제 보냐 벗: 이번 주말에 준규랑 너 보러 가려고 했는데 좀 미루는 게 낫겠지? 나: 됐고 우리 집으로 와 벗: 아니야 가면 민폐야 나: 음 더이상 오라고 말하지 못했다 마음이 무겁다 심각단계로 격상 이제는 코로나에 관심을 갖고 지켜보고 기도하는 것만으로는 마음이 편해지질 않는다 나의 작은 움직임이 대구 시민분들을 비롯한 불안에 떨고 계실 수많은 분들께 조금이나마 보탬이 되길 바라며

