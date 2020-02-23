Former T-ara member Ahreum shares lovely portraits of herself during seventh month of pregnancy

Former T-ara member Ahreum is currently seven months pregnant!



On February 23 KST, she took to her Instagram to share a pair of photos of herself in a lovely black gown that accentuates her pregnant belly, which were taken by her husband.





"LOVE. Me from the gaze of my groom. A bashful seven months pregnant woman," she wrote.

Ahreum's Instagram followers had plenty of words of support for her, leaving comments like, "Your belly is really showing! I hope that you give birth to a healthy baby. Fighting!," "I'll pray for your miracle to be born healthy," "Unnie, you're so pretty. Your baby will also be pretty or cool," and "Beautiful, my goddess. Unnie, take care of your health."





However, when one fan asked if she could disclose whether the baby would be a boy or a girl, Ahreum shyly responded that it was a secret.

Meanwhile, Ahreum and her non-celebrity husband were married in October 2019.