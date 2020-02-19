5

2

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

ELRIS fall asleep after tea in 'Jackpot' concept teaser video + teaser images

AKP STAFF

ELRIS have dropped their latest teaser for "Jackpot"!

In the teaser video, ELRIS gather around a table to have tea and cookies until they suddenly pass out with only one member awake. "Jackpot" is the title track of their fourth mini album of the same name that drops on February 26, and it's also the start of new members EJ and Chaejung official promotions with the girl group.

Check out ELRIS's "Jackpot" concept teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!


  1. ELRIS
  2. JACKPOT
0 400 Share 71% Upvoted
Yezi
Yezi to release new digital single 'Home'
2 hours ago   0   649

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND