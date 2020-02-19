Yezi to release new digital single 'Home'

Former FIESTAR member and solo artist Yezi will be returning soon with another comeback single, "Home".

Approximately a month after her comeback back in January with her single album 'My Gravity', Yezi will be taking on yet another new genre this time through "Home" by merging vocals, rap, and performance.

You can look forward to the release of Yezi's new single "Home" this March 5 at 6 PM KST. A day prior on March 4 at 8 PM KST, Yezi will be greeting fans at a solo fan meeting at Chungdam's Ilji Art Hall.

