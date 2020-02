IMLAY has dropped his music video for "Asteroid" featuring WayV's YangYang!



The MV is set in a digital world with a single character seeking out a living, red tree. SM Entertainment producer IMLAY has collaborated with WayV's YangYang, who provides the vocals, for "Asteroid", a song about wanting something natural.



Check out IMLAY's "Asteroid" MV above.