Dream Catcher show off their elegant moves in choreography version MV for 'Scream'

Dream Catcher have released the full, choreography version MV for their latest comeback title track "Scream", after the regular MV surpassed 3 million views on YouTube!

The title track from Dream Catcher's newly released 1st full album 'Dystopia: The Tree of Language', "Scream" showcases the girl group's upgraded performance and sound through elegantly synchronized dance moves, while also maintaining Dream Catcher's signature, powerful style.

Catch the choreography version MV of Dream Catcher's "Scream" above, and make sure to also tune in to the girls' comeback stage on this week's 'M! Countdown'!