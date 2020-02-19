SF9's Chani & Hwiyoung bring out their mature sides in 'Singles'

SF9's two maknae members Chani and Hwiyoung have decided to prove that they're now "hyungs" too, in the upcoming March issue of 'Singles' magazine!

In their latest pictorial together, Chani and Hwiyoung shed their usual, youthful smiles for a sophisticated, mature vibe, rocking the sleek 'wet' hair look. During their interview, Chani and Hwiyoung discussed their recent group promotions as well as Chains upcoming horror film, and more.

Check out some of the boys' preview cuts below.



