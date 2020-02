Weki Meki have dropped their group teaser image and comeback schedule for 'Dazzle Dazzle'.



The girl group will be joined by member Choi Yoo Jung, who previously took a hiatus, and it looks like they're returning with a feminine concept for their comeback. Fans can expect more teaser images on February 13-14, a music video teaser on the 16th, a performance video on the 18th, and the MV and album release on the 20th.



Stay tuned for updates on Weki Meki's 'Dazzle Dazzle'!