Yoo Jae Suk looks back on his clubbing days

Though he's known as the 'Nation's MC' now, Yoo Jae Suk revealed he was quite the partier in his twenties. On the February 22nd episode of MBC's 'Hangout with Yoo', Yoo Jae Suk and his 'Running Man' castmate Ji Suk Jin talked about their first meeting.



Ji Suk Jin revealed, "It's been 28 years since I met Yoo Jae Suk. When he was a rookie comedian and I was not in the industry, we were friends through Kim Yong Man. We met randomly on a bus. We were both really awkward with each other. Yoo Jae Suk got off the bus first, and he said like he was in a commercial, 'I'm getting off.'"



Yoo Jae Suk then commented, "After that, we hung out a lot at night clubs. At that time, you had to stand in line before the night club opened. I got ready to stand in line at 5PM KST. That place exploded."



