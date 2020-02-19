17

BLACK6IX get hit by spotlight in 'Call My Name' performance MV & dance practice video

AKP STAFF

BLACK6IX have dropped their performance music video and dance practice for "Call My Name"!

In the MV above, BLACK6IX get hit by spotlight as they go through their choreography. As previously reported, "Call My Name" is the title song of their second mini album 'Nice to Meet You', and it's about powering through any darkness with self-confidence.

Watch BLACK6IX's "Call My Name" performance MV above and their original MV here.

