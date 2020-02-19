NCT 127 tell you to 'Sit Down' in track teaser video

NCT 127 have dropped their track teaser video for "Sit Down"!



The teaser video features a hip hop vibe with the NCT 127 members giving their all to the camera. "Sit Down" is a track on NCT 127's upcoming second album 'NeoZone' dropping on March 6 KST.



Check out NCT 127's "White Night" track video below and their previous track videos for "Boom" here and "White Night" here!





