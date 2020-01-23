3

3

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

VERIVERY try to cook their own tteokguk in time for Lunar New Year

AKP STAFF

It's officially the Lunar New Year holidays in South Korea, and rookie boy group VERIVERY is cooking up their own bowl of tteokguk (rice cake soup) to celebrate properly!

With member Yeonho in charge as the main chef, the VERIVERY members diligently went through each of the steps to whip up a simple, beginner version of the classic Lunar New Year dish. The members also took a moment to recall some special recipes for tteokguk used back at home!

Watch VERIVERY's Lunar New Year special cook-bang with 'NewsAde', above!

  1. VERIVERY
0 287 Share 50% Upvoted
Jin, Sehun
Who Wore it Better? BTS's Jin vs EXO's Sehun
6 hours ago   46   14,574
Jin, Sehun
Who Wore it Better? BTS's Jin vs EXO's Sehun
6 hours ago   46   14,574
BTS, V
BTS V Breaks Weverse With One Single Reply
23 hours ago   7   15,411

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND