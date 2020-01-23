VERIVERY try to cook their own tteokguk in time for Lunar New Year

It's officially the Lunar New Year holidays in South Korea, and rookie boy group VERIVERY is cooking up their own bowl of tteokguk (rice cake soup) to celebrate properly!

With member Yeonho in charge as the main chef, the VERIVERY members diligently went through each of the steps to whip up a simple, beginner version of the classic Lunar New Year dish. The members also took a moment to recall some special recipes for tteokguk used back at home!

Watch VERIVERY's Lunar New Year special cook-bang with 'NewsAde', above!