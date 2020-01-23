8

TREASURE share a glimpse into every hour of their day from their dorm, to practice room, to their favorite pastimes in 'Treasure Map' ep.2!

Here's your chance to look into the lives of YG Entertainment's upcoming rookie boy group, TREASURE!

For the second episode of their ongoing, web-reality series 'Treasure Map', the rookie boy group members were given a much-needed holiday from their busy practice and training schedules! Each of the TREASURE members decided to spend their holiday a little differently, some heading out for some morning exercise and lunch at the Han river, some pairing up for a delicious lunch date, some opting to stay at home for some hobby-time, and more!

Even on a holiday, the TREASURE members were also seen showing up to their practice studio in the evening for a quick, but efficient practice session. Don't miss out on a rare glimpse of TREASURE's dorm rooms, a rowdy game of 'League of Legends', a scary movie at night, and so much more in 'Treasure Map' episode 2, above!

waiting for them eng subs

