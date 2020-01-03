9

SF9 get ready for another match in 2nd 'Good Guy' MV teaser

SF9 have dropped a music video teaser for "Good Guy".

In their latest MV teaser, SF9 continue their round of pool into tennis, boxing, and more. "Good Guy" is the title track of SF9's upcoming first album 'First Collection', which drops on January 7 KST.

Watch SF9's "Good Guy" MV teaser above and their previous teaser here if you missed it.

 

sayaris25
48 minutes ago

They look so fine in suit! SF9 is really a visual group. I'm excited to see their choreo because they always have good dance.

