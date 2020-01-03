SF9 have dropped a music video teaser for "Good Guy".
In their latest MV teaser, SF9 continue their round of pool into tennis, boxing, and more. "Good Guy" is the title track of SF9's upcoming first album 'First Collection', which drops on January 7 KST.
Watch SF9's "Good Guy" MV teaser above and their previous teaser here if you missed it.
9
3
Posted by2 hours ago
SF9 get ready for another match in 2nd 'Good Guy' MV teaser
SF9 have dropped a music video teaser for "Good Guy".
2 472 Share 75% Upvoted
Log in to comment