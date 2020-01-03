IU cast in upcoming film 'Dream' alongside Park Seo Joon

IU has been cast in the upcoming film 'Dream' alongside Park Seo Joon.



On January 3, reports revealed IU is starring in 'Dream' with Park Seo Joon, whose casting was confirmed last October.



'Dream' will be directed by Lee Byung Hun, the same director behind hit films like 'Extreme Job' and JTBC's 'Melo is My Nature'. The story revolves around people trying out for the Homeless World Cup soccer event, and a soccer player on disciplinary probation.



Stay tuned for updates on IU's role and more about 'Dream'!

