ATEEZ have dropped a preview of their performance of "Answer"!
"Answer" is a track from ATEEZ's upcoming epilogue mini album 'Treasure Epilogue: Action To Answer', and it looks like fans can expect a dramatic and charismatic concept.
ATEEZ's 'Treasure Epilogue: Action to Answer' drops on January 6 KST. Check out the group's preview performance above!
ATEEZ drop preview performance of 'Answer'
