Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

ATEEZ drop preview performance of 'Answer'

ATEEZ have dropped a preview of their performance of "Answer"!

"Answer" is a track from ATEEZ's upcoming epilogue mini album 'Treasure Epilogue: Action To Answer', and it looks like fans can expect a dramatic and charismatic concept. 

ATEEZ's 'Treasure Epilogue: Action to Answer' drops on January 6 KST. Check out the group's preview performance above!  

 

Nicole33592,830 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

OH MY GOD it’s so good!!! I can’t wait!

She_her_her654 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Astounding performance they just rock everything they do.

