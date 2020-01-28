Dream Catcher's Siyeon reveals MV teaser for 'Paradise' solo debut

Dream Catcher's Siyeon has revealed the music video teaser for "Paradise".



The MV teaser features Siyeon in a dramatic moment as she stares outside the window. "Paradise" is the solo debut track of the Dream Catcher member, and her first digital single drops on January 29 KST.



Watch Siyeon's "Paradise" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.