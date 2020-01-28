16

Music Video
Super Junior take a stand in '2YA2YAO!' MV

Super Junior have dropped their music video for "2YA2YAO!"!

The MV follows the Super Junior members who seem to be taking a stand alongside a mysterious, black horse. "2YA2YAO!", produced by Zico, is the title song of the group's 9th repackaged album 'Timeless'.

Watch Super Junior's "2YA2YAO!" MV above, and let us know what you think of the song in the comments below.

1 hour ago

Even after 15 years SuJu still manage to do something different. I would never have imagined SuJu doing a concept like this but I love it, they continue to make ELF proud!

58 minutes ago

Fascinating a fresh and different shade of Super Junior it is a nice surprise for us fans - PERFECT!

Share

