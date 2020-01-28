Super Junior take a stand in '2YA2YAO!' MV

Super Junior have dropped their music video for "2YA2YAO!"!



The MV follows the Super Junior members who seem to be taking a stand alongside a mysterious, black horse. "2YA2YAO!", produced by Zico, is the title song of the group's 9th repackaged album 'Timeless'.



Watch Super Junior's "2YA2YAO!" MV above, and let us know what you think of the song in the comments below.

