Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

OnlyOneOf get Biblical in strange yet epic 'mesSAGE' video

OnlyOneOf have revealed an epic video, "mesSAGE".

The video starts out with a Bible verse before revealing a strange, apocalyptic story with twists and turns. "mesSAGE" seems to be a counterpart to OnlyOneOf's track "sage" from the group's 2019 album 'line sun goodness', but we'll have to wait for more information about the video.

Check out OnlyOneOf's "mesSAGE" video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

