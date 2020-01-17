BTS will be performing their pre-release track "Black Swan" for the first time on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.
On July 17, BTS dropped a stunning choreography video for "Black Swan", and they've now revealed they plan to perform the song on 'The Late Late Show' on the 28th.
As previously reported, "Black Swan" is a track from BTS's 2020 album 'Map of the Soul: 7', and it's about BTS facing their inner selves and hidden shadows as artists. 'Map of the Soul: 7' is set to drop on February 28 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on BTS.
BTS to perform 'Black Swan' for first time on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'
