Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

BTS to perform 'Black Swan' for first time on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

AKP STAFF

BTS will be performing their pre-release track "Black Swan" for the first time on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.

On July 17, BTS dropped a stunning choreography video for "Black Swan", and they've now revealed they plan to perform the song on 'The Late Late Show' on the 28th. 

As previously reported, "Black Swan" is a track from BTS's 2020 album 'Map of the Soul: 7', and it's about BTS facing their inner selves and hidden shadows as artists. 'Map of the Soul: 7' is set to drop on February 28 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on BTS.

  1. BTS
  2. BLACK SWAN
4

hellosunny12376 pts 25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

Definitely looking forward to see it. Its getting harder to count every minute, hour and day till we see it. I want to see it now :D


But yaaaay BlackSwan made #1 on the iTunes charts in 90 countries over the world! Also it has become the FIRST song by a Korean group in history to reach #1 on iTunes UK!

3

jhopes-shadow1,847 pts 6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago

I'm officially dead 💀!

Gotta see Jungkook's guy reaction to the performance 🤭

