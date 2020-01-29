7

4

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Golden Child drop 'Without You' MV

AKP STAFF

Golden Child have dropped their music video for "Without You".

The "Without You" MV takes the Golden Child members to fantastic, surreal settings as they go through their energetic choreography. 

As previously reported, 'Without You' is the repackage of their first studio album 'Re-Boot,' featuring the single "Wannabe," which was originally released in November 2019.

Check out Golden Child's "Without You" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Golden Child
  2. WITHOUT YOU
3 466 Share 64% Upvoted

0

noble6543211 pt 52 minutes ago 0
52 minutes ago

i have never heard of golden child its my first time listing to them, but i do have to say the name golden child doesn't sound like group name its like a name for a solo performer i was surprise when i clicked the m.v that it was a group

Share

0

She_her_her760 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Cruising along with Golden Child and their truly cool style displayed in this MV - nice!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Golden Child
Golden Child drop 'Without You' MV
1 hour ago   3   448

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND