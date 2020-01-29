Golden Child drop 'Without You' MV

Golden Child have dropped their music video for "Without You".



The "Without You" MV takes the Golden Child members to fantastic, surreal settings as they go through their energetic choreography.



As previously reported, 'Without You' is the repackage of their first studio album 'Re-Boot,' featuring the single "Wannabe," which was originally released in November 2019.



Check out Golden Child's "Without You" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



